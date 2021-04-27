Fulton County Library Reopens for In-person Use

The phased reopening plan calls for limited in-branch services like browsing shelves, printing and computer use, twice per week, allowing for one-hour visits per patron, per day. These in-person services will be available on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Additionally, appointments will be offered on the same dates and during those same hours, to researchers in need of onsite access to materials found at the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture and History.

When visiting the library on in-branch service days, the public is asked to:

Limit browsing and computer use to one hour

Maintain social distancing measures inside the branch

Wear a mask at all times (regardless of vaccination status)

Use self-serve options whenever possible (including self-checkout machines, self-serve printing and catalog browsing on your phone/device)

As conditions continue to improve, the library will move towards a full reopening of all libraries during all hours of operation, beginning June 1st. More information on full reopening protocols will be posted on the library website, newsletter and social media as it becomes available.

“This is an exciting time for Library staff,” said Library Director Gayle Holloman. “We have missed our patrons and look forward to serving them inside our wonderful libraries. Welcome back!”

For information on the Library’s reopening plans, visit www.fulcolibrary.org or contact our Ask-A-Librarian services at www.fulcolibrary.org/ask.