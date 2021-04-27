Crime Is Skyrocketing All Over America And Police Officers Are Committing Suicide

Crime rates are skyrocketing all over the nation, and demoralized police officers are committing suicide.

Are there bad police officers? Of course there are, just like there are bad individuals in any profession. But to demonize all police officers because of the actions of a few is something that no responsible journalist or politician should ever do.

It is inevitable that some officers will be pushed past their breaking points.

Sadly, life for police officers in America is only going to get rougher because crime rates are absolutely skyrocketing.

Sgt. Mike McGrew:

I was in the law enforcement profession as an officer, trainer and educator for over 31 years. During my time I have had friends wearing the badge, shot, stabbed, hit, bitten, spit upon and injured in countless ways. Many carry physical and emotional scars. It was rare when one was forced to use deadly force. When they did, it was clearly to save their life or the life of another and none rejoiced in the deed.

I, like so many others, have seen death and serious injury, neglect, at times finding the victims to be children or senior citizens and heartbreaking domestic violence. Now I see cities burning and officers under attack from the same people that tomorrow may call them for help, and yes, those wearing the badge, law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs will respond to the call without regard to color, gender, sexual preference or any other way our society has found to place us in different boxes.

Those with whom I served reflected not only our national diversity, but our nation’s finest qualities. Departments across the nation continually recruit hoping to attract outstanding personnel and I challenge those who feel the profession should change, change it from within, and join the profession.

The vast majority of those in the profession are outstanding professionals who, at the end of their shift, want to go home to their families.