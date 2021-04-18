3 Tips to Help You Jumpstart Your Spring Health and Wellness Goals

With summer right around the corner, spring is a great time to get started on your health and wellness goals like moving more and losing weight. Just take it from Rose Kis. Like so many of us, Rose felt stuck in her weight loss efforts and found lots of places to place blame. “I gave up and resorted to being a failure,” says Rose. That is, until it was time to prepare for her daughter’s wedding. That final attempt at weight loss was the first step in Rose’s life-changing journey.Today, thanks to the help of Nutrisystem, Rose has lost 103 pounds and feels better now than she has in decades. “Now I feel younger, I move quicker, sleep better and the aches… gone!” she says.Using these three simple tips, you can be on your way to a happier, healthier you this spring and beyond:Have a schedule.

Keeping a consistent eating schedule is also good for your overall health. According to Cambridge University Press, one study found that people who ate “arbitrarily” at irregular times had higher blood sugar and cholesterol levels than those who ate on a schedule each day.”It takes work to live a healthy lifestyle. But if you get yourself in the right routine, it will become second nature,” says Courtney McCormick, MPH, RDN, LDN, Manager, Clinical Research & Nutrition at Nutrisystem. “So commit to the work and embrace the routine. Set an exercise schedule, plan your meals, get enough sleep. Rinse and repeat. The more you transform your lifestyle with healthy habits, the easier it becomes.”Control your portions.

For many of us, overeating is not caused by eating too often but by consuming too much food at one time. That’s why choosing portion-controlled meals, like those from Nutrisystem, is so important. When our appetites are satisfied, our digestive tract sends a signal to the brain to tell us we can stop eating. However, there is a lag between the time that we’ve had enough food and when our brain receives the signal.Get moving.