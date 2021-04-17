On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council Significant Legislative Items for Monday, April 19

The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation during Monday’s remote meeting to amend the Fund Balance Policy subsection in the City’s Charter in order to increase the current appropriation for the City’s Public Infrastructure Maintenance and Improvement account to 5 percent to ensure adequate annual funding for routine maintenance, repair and replacement of public infrastructure (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0082). As a charter change, the ordinance requires three reads and two adoptions. This is slated to be the final adoption in full Council.

The Council will also consider legislation to amend the Public Property Vending Code to provide a process for establishing and removing designated food truck areas and to promote opportunities for small businesses and increase food access for underserved areas of the city (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1696).

Other items on Monday’s agenda include:

• A resolution to establish a City of Atlanta-Fulton County joint committee consisting of representatives from the City of Atlanta and Fulton County government to develop a framework to assist the Fulton County sheriff with severe overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3259).

• A resolution to establish a working group to review, amend, and improve, but not consider the repeal of ordinance 18-O-1045 that instituted bail reform in Atlanta (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3259).

• A resolution authorizing the mayor or her designee to install a portrait of Bishop Barbara Lewis King at the Barbara Lewis King Interfaith Chapel at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3260).

• An ordinance to amend the 2021 Intergovernmental Grant Fund Budget by adding to anticipations and appropriations in the amount of $191,000 on behalf of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department to fund the car seat fitting station program developed by the department (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0158).

The Committee on Council will be held in committee of the whole during the full Council meeting April 19.

The April 19 meeting will take place remotely at 1 p.m. in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall. The meeting will be simulcast on the Council’s website, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and Channel 26.

Media and the public can tune into the remote meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Pursuant to 20-R-4119, remarks from the public for all remote meetings are accepted between the hours of 4-7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting.

Residents can participate in the public comment portion of the meeting by calling (404) 330-6001 and leaving a voicemail, including their name and contact information. Public comments for the Committee on Council may be left by calling (404) 330-6069.

About Atlanta City Council

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration.

The Atlanta City Council is comprised of 12 districts and three at-large posts. Council representatives include: Council President: Felicia A. Moore; District 1: Carla Smith; District 2: Amir Farokhi; District 3: Antonio Brown; District 4: Cleta Winslow; District 5: Natalyn Mosby Archibong; District 6: Jennifer N. Ide; District 7: Howard Shook; District 8: J.P. Matzigkeit; District 9: Dustin Hillis; District 10: Andrea L. Boone; District 11: Marci Collier Overstreet; District 12: Joyce M. Sheperd; Post 1 At-Large: Michael Julian Bond; Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland; and Post 3 At-Large: Andre Dickens