Charges Dropped Against Georgia Representative Park Cannon

On Wednesday, the Georgia House Democratic Caucus was informed the charges will be dropped against Representative Park Cannon.

The Black state representative was arrested and dragged off the state capitol grounds while protesting Gov. Kemp’s signing of SB 202, Republican-backed voter suppression law. Cannon, a Democrat from Atlanta, was arrested on March 25 after knocking on the door to Kemp’s office as he was speaking on live television about the voting bill he had just signed into law.

The community activists and Georgia state representatives who rallied to support Representative Cannon continue to bring voting issues to the forefront for disenfranchised groups, particularly Blacks, Latinos, Asians, young people, and seniors.

“After reviewing all of the evidence, I have decided to close this matter,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a statement. “It will not be presented to a grand jury for consideration of indictment, and it is now closed.”

Democrats and voting-rights groups have condemned the passage of the bill as they say the law will disproportionately disfranchise voters of color.

The new law includes identification requirements for absentee ballots, limits the use of drop boxes and criminalizes giving voters in line water or food.

She did not deserve this, freshman senator Raphael Warnock said after visiting Cannon at Fulton County Jail following her wrongful arrest. Cannon was detained by police after repeatedly knocking on Kemp’s office door demanding to witness the signing of the controversial bill which, in part, prohibits people from giving food or water to people

The Georgia House Democratic Caucus said in a statement regarding the charges against Prak Cannon:

“The Governor’s signing of this legislation behind closed doors illustrated the public’s disappointment with this bill or any other voter suppression measure. In our fight for all Georgians, we will continue to fight for equal access to the ballot by engaging in local elections and supporting our community partners.

As the matters pertaining to Representative Park Cannon subside, we will continue to show her and our other members’ support as they work to end voter suppression.”