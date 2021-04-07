Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Fights Back

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is rightly using her authority as the top municipal leader in the state to counter voter suppression Senate Bill 202 and has ordered an Executive Authority to Expand Access to Voting, Mitigating Impact of Voting Restrictions of SB 202.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an Administrative Order to ensure every Atlanta resident has an opportunity to exercise their right to vote. The Order directs the City’s Chief Equity Officer to implement a series of actions to mitigate the impact of new voting restrictions imposed by Senate Bill 202.

“The voting restrictions of SB 202 will disproportionately impact Atlanta residents — particularly in communities of color and other minority groups,” said Mayor Bottoms. “This Administrative Order is designed to do what those in the majority of the state legislature did not —expand access to our right to vote.”

The Administrative Order directs the City’s Chief Equity Officer to develop a plan of action within the City’s authority to expand opportunity and access to the ballot box, including but not limited to:

Coordinating with ATL311 and the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services to provide training to staff members on voter registration and general information on early, absentee, and in-person voting, in order that they may communicate this information to City residents.

Coordinating with ATL311 and the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services to disseminate information to City residents on how to obtain the forms of identification required for absentee voting.

Coordinating with the Operational Departments to include QR Codes or links to websites providing information regarding voter registration and absentee voting in water bills and other mailings.

Working with corporate and community partners to develop and implement Public Service Announcements and other communications to provide clarity on new voting-related deadlines and timelines.

During the 2020 election cycle, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms took a series of actions to make it easier for Atlanta residents and employees to exercise their right to vote, including increasing the amount of hours City of Atlanta employees are permitted to take off to vote from two hours to four hours.