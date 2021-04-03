Alveda King Brings Roe v. Wade to Life for Easter Weekend Watching

On Easter Weekend the film Roe v. Wade will open on streaming services to U.S. audiences. Roe v. Wade is a 21st-century American political-legal drama film produced, written and directed by Nick Loeb and Cathy Allyn. It serves as a dramatization of the 1973 landmark decision, Roe v. Wade, rendered by the U.S. Supreme Court on the constitutionality of laws that criminalized or restricted access to abortions.

“For me, resurrection weekend is a perfect opening weekend. Jesus Christ is the way, the truth, and the life, and He is also the light of the world,” said Dr. Alveda King an executive producer of the film. “Bringing the truth and light about how Roe v. Wade brought legal abortion to America and perhaps the world o this particular day is appropriate.” The film shares the rarely told story of how pro-abortion activists convinced a poor, teenage pregnant girl to be their pawn in the Roe v. Wade test case.

Roe V. Wade also highlights the work of Harvard-trained African American pro-life activist Dr. Mildred Fay Jefferson. Jefferson is the first black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical school. “I am proud that the story of unsung hero Dr. Mildred Faye Jefferson is finally being told. Dr. Jefferson is rarely celebrated by women’s groups or African American groups,” said Dr. King.

In addition to being an executive producer on the film, King appears as Guthrie Jefferson, Dr. Mildred Jefferson’s mother. The movie can now be viewed on the following streaming services.

Digital Providers:

iTunes

Amazon

Vudu

FandangoNow

Google

Roe V. Wade also features actors Joey Lawrence, Corbin Bernsen and Oscar award-winning actor Jon Voight.