Day 4 of Derek Chauvin Trial Hears Heartbrekaing Testimony from Floyd’s Girlfriend

On the fourth day of Derek Chauvin’s trial for the murder of George Floyd, the courtroom’s focus shifted to Floyd’s drug use and medical evidence.

While much of the testimony on Thursday was centered around establishing that George Floyd had abused drugs in the past and may have been high on that fateful, the strategy is working well for the prosecutors in the case, who were able to remove the element of surprise by addressing the issue head-on.

When Floyd’s girlfriend 45-year-old Courteney Ross said on Day Four of the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin, she tearfully told a jury Thursday the story of how they met — at a Salvation Army shelter where he was a security guard with “this great, deep Southern voice, raspy” — and how they both struggled mightily with an addiction to opioids.

Day Four of testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis Police Department supervising sergeant, David Pleoger, told jurors he thinks officers should have stopped restraining George Floyd sooner, and paramedics detailed efforts they took to save Floyd’s life.

“When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended the restraint,” Pleoger said.

“And that was when he was handcuffed and on the ground and no longer resistant?” prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked.

Yes, Ploeger replied.

Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter, accused of killing Floyd by kneeling on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as he lay face-down in handcuffs, accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a neighborhood market.