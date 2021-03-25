Atlanta Council Member Boone Sponsors One Day COVID Vaccinations in Southwest

Atlanta City Council Member Andrea Boone Sponsoring One Day Only Event Friday for One Dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccinations for Southwest Atlanta Residents

District 10 Council member Andrea Boone is partnering with Walgreens and Jackson Memorial Baptist Church for a one day only event for the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for community members on Friday, March 26 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Road NW. Participants must be pre-registered. All registration slots have been filled. During the event, 500 people are slated to be vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

WHO: Council member Andrea Boone

WHAT: One day only one dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination event

WHEN: Friday, March 26 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

WHERE: Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Road NW

