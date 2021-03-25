Atlanta City Council Member Michael Julian Bond Hosting Community Events Friday and Saturday

ATLANTA — Post 1 At-Large Council member Michael Julian Bond is set to host community events Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, March 26, Bond is partnering with the Atlanta Police Leadership Institute for a “Bridging the Gap” event and community cleanup in Zone No. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are asked to meet at 942 Hank Aaron Drive to help clean up the Peoplestown community and South Bend Park. Send a text message to 404-702-9260 to sign up to volunteer.

On Saturday, March 27, Bond is partnering with Forever ATL and the Nabbar Temple No. 128 for a grocery giveaway at noon at the William Walker Recreation Center, 2405 Fairburn Road SW.

Wearing of face masks and practicing social distancing will be encouraged at both events.

“These events are a great way to reach out to the community and lend a helping hand,” Bond said. “We want to help foster a spirit of community, connect with people, and really encourage everyone to participate and volunteer. Especially over the past year, we’ve seen how beneficial and uplifting it is to provide a sense of hope and give back to the community and these events are being organized with that mission in mind.”

The schedule is below:

Friday, March 26

Event: Community cleanup

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: 942 Hank Aaron Drive

Saturday, March 27

Event: Grocery giveaway

Time: Noon

Location: 2405 Fairburn Road SW

