VP Kamala Harris To Address Women of Power Virtual National Summit

Rebuilding Hope, Justice, Equity, and Equality — Summit Includes Annual Gathering Featuring Roundtable Discussions With Elected Leaders, Release of Annual Policy Report, Power Building Sessions, Advocacy Training and Sistar Awards Ceremony

Washington, D.C. (March 23rd, 2021) — The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) will honor Women’s History Month by hosting its 10th Annual Women of Power National Summit (BWR Summit ‘21) virtually from March 24th – 28, 2021. BWR Summit ‘21 will bring together Black women leaders and allies from across the country for five days to share and strategize on high-impact public policy priorities, develop organizing and empowerment plans to lift and improve the lives of Black women, and rebuild our communities after an unprecedented year of threats to our health, economy and democracy!

Speakers include: Vice President Kamala Harris; Senators Raphael Warnock and Tim Scott; Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Karen Bass, Joyce Beatty, and Bonnie Watson Coleman; Ambassador Susan Rice; and Secretary Marcia Fudge.

This year’s theme, “Rebuilding Hope, Justice, Equity & Equality,” embodies the BWR Summit’s mission to leverage the collective and individual power of Black women and girls amidst a series of unprecedented crises. The virtual summit will focus on amplifying the intergenerational power and voices of black women, recognize their historic role in shifting political power, and inspire all women and girls to reach new levels of leadership in advocacy, business, and elected office.

“The past year has been one of immense challenges. It was a year marked by loss, pain and a series of events that tested our nation’s moral character. Despite the unprecedented turbulence, we also experienced glimmers of hope as we elected the first Black and South Asian Vice President of the United States and saw black women in Georgia lead a historic shift in political power”, shared Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO, NCBCP and Convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable. Our purpose for gathering this year could not be clearer. As we enter a new chapter in our nation’s history, we have an unprecedented opportunity to shape the health and wealth of our communities.”

The summit is open to the public. To register, visit Eventbrite.