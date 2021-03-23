Atlanta City Council Members Andrea Boone and Dustin Hillis Host Drive-Thru Grocery Store Today

Atlanta City Council Members Andrea Boone and Dustin Hillis Hosting Drive-Thru Grocery Store Tuesday

WHO: Council members Andrea Boone and Dustin Hillis

WHAT: Drive-thru grocery store

WHEN: Tuesday, March 23 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Road NW

BACKGROUND: District 10 Council member Andrea Boone and District 9 Council member Dustin Hillis will help those in need with a drive-thru grocery store event Tuesday, March 23 at 2 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Road NW. This event was made possible and sponsored by the Atlanta Community Food Bank and the Atlanta Retailers Association. Wearing of face masks and practicing social distancing will be encouraged.

Atlanta City Council

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The Council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the Council’s consideration.

The Atlanta City Council is comprised of 12 districts and three at-large posts. Council representatives include: Council President: Felicia A. Moore; District 1: Carla Smith; District 2: Amir Farokhi; District 3: Antonio Brown; District 4: Cleta Winslow; District 5: Natalyn Mosby Archibong; District 6: Jennifer N. Ide; District 7: Howard Shook; District 8: J.P. Matzigkeit; District 9: Dustin Hillis; District 10: Andrea L. Boone; District 11: Marci Collier Overstreet; District 12: Joyce M. Sheperd; Post 1 At-Large: Michael Julian Bond; Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland; and Post 3 At-Large: Andre Dickens.