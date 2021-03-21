DeKalb Hosts Virtual Workshop for Parents and Stakeholders Dealing with student trauma during the COVID-19 pandemic

The DeKalb Human Services Department will host a virtual workshop for parents and other stakeholders on March 24, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the potential impact of trauma and stress on students.

This workshop, titled “RISE UP,” will be held in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and will feature theater, experiential learning, and arts integration techniques to engage participants.

The workshop’s intent is to give parents and those who work with students the tools needed to navigate the difficult situations that students face with distance learning and the lack of social interaction due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents of DeKalb students in grades K-12 are encouraged to participate in this virtual webinar.

There is no charge to participate however registration is required. To register, visit https://rb.gy/so3crw.

DeKalb County’s Human Services Department is responsible for leading a network of county professionals, programs, services, and community partners that support the well-being of all DeKalb county citizens spanning over 750,000 persons. The department’s staff members and network provide a wide array of services that address the essential needs of families, including infants, school-aged children, youth, adults and seniors.

For more information on this webinar, contact Mussettee H. Hill, senior coordinator, via email at mhill@dekalbcountyga.gov or call 470-599-3328.