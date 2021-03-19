Red Cross is There for Neighbors in Need Following Latest Round of Severe Weather in Georgia

With an eye on approaching severe weather since Sunday and emergency plans in place, Georgia’s Red Cross will continue to “lean forward” to ensure that anyone displaced by storm damage to homes can find help with safe shelter, meals and other essentials.

“At this time, we’re sheltering anyone with disaster-caused needs in commercial lodging to ensure proper social distancing, and taking additional precautionary steps to ensure that both our clients and workforce are safe during the ongoing pandemic,” said disaster response director Shawn McCorry.

As overnight storms move eastward across the state today, some flooding and pockets of damage are emerging, particularly in Early and Lee counties in Southwest Georgia. Red Cross disaster volunteers there are working closely with emergency partners to identify needs and assist families with damaged or destroyed homes. Anyone with disaster emergency-caused needs statewide can reach out to the Red Cross for help by contacting their nearest Red Cross office or calling 1-800-Red Cross.

More severe weather possible in Georgia today

The chance for isolated tornados, damaging winds and heavy continues through the day in Georgia. The Red Cross encourages everyone to download its free Emergency app, which provides guidance on what to do before, during and after a disaster, along with real-time severe weather alerts.

How you can help

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. You can help people affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Please note: While we understand people want to help, during the pandemic the Red Cross is not accepting unsolicited donations of material goods due to the health risks of handling and sanitizing them.