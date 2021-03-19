HOPE Atlanta and Action Ministries unite to combat homelessness and hunger

Two of Georgia’s most established nonprofits dedicated to fighting homelessness and hunger have officially joined together after approval from both Boards of Directors. While the new combined organization will operate under the HOPE Atlanta name, all of the programs initiated by Action Ministries — including Smart Lunch Smart Kid, SuperPacks, and Feed the Hungry Food Boxes — will continue.

“This is an exciting new chapter for everyone who has been involved with Action Ministries,” said Adam Ogburn, who served as Board Chair for Action Ministries. “With services now spanning 31 Georgia counties, we’ll be able to mobilize even more effectively and amplify our impact.”

“With Action Ministries’ strong legacy and community support, we’ll be able to expand both our services and our reach during this time of great need,” said HOPE Atlanta Board Chair David Zanaty. “We are excited to demonstrate that smart consolidation within this ecosystem can help more people more efficiently.”

HOPE Atlanta and Action Ministries announced their intent to unite last November after seeing a dramatic spike in the need for housing and hunger relief services amid COVID-19.

“Affordable housing has been in short supply for a long time. Low-income households are spending disproportionate amounts of their income on rent, forcing many into food-insecure situations,” said Jeff Smythe, CEO of HOPE Atlanta. “What we’re doing is building a comprehensive solution to the interconnected issues of homelessness and hunger.”

For now, the unified organization will operate from two headquarters: Downtown Atlanta at 34 Peachtree St. and Brookhaven at 1700 Century Circle. People seeking assistance can visit the HOPE Atlanta website for a list of services and contact information, including hours of operation for community kitchens and food pantries.

The organization will continue to rely on volunteers to pack, prepare, deliver and serve meals to people in need. People and groups looking to get involved can visit HOPE Atlanta’s volunteer page, which lists both in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities.

“This is just the beginning,” said HOPE Atlanta CEO, Jeff Smythe. “We invite our communities to follow along and get plugged in as we embark on a bold new mission to end homelessness and hunger in Georgia.”

More information about the organization, including frequently asked questions, is available on the HOPE Atlanta

website.

HOPE Atlanta founded in 1900, is a nonprofit agency dedicated to preventing and fighting homelessness and hunger. Its mission is to help Georgians avoid homelessness and hunger through a comprehensive approach that equips them with the tools for lifelong stability.