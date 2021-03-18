Congresswoman Nikema Williams Secures Historic Protections for Women

WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05) issued the following

statement after the House passed legislation to reauthorize the Violence Against Women

Act (VAWA) and a resolution eliminating the deadline for the ratification of the Equal

Rights Amendment (ERA), which prohibits discrimination based on sex.

“Since our country’s founding, women have been left out of the Constitution –

intentionally,” said Congresswoman Williams. “Women are still paid less for equal work,

violated with impunity, and discriminated against simply for being who we are.

“Both VAWA and the ERA bring our country one step closer to obtaining gender equality

and ending sex discrimination for women. No woman should ever have to live in fear from

abuse and reauthorizing the VAWA protects all women, especially those who are most

vulnerable.

“The ERA would enshrine protections in the Constitution, which cannot easily be repealed

or undermined depending on who’s in the White House, Congress or on the Supreme Court.

The bill prevents women from having to face obstacles to their full equality, including

unequal pay, pregnancy discrimination, sexual and domestic violence, and inadequate

health care access.

“Everyone should be able to share in the promise of America. I am proud to support these

bills to bring us one step closer to that reality.”