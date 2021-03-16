Enter Home Improvement Sweepstakes for a Chance to Update Your Living Space

Have you been spending more time at home during quarantine? Are you paying closer attention to some things you would like to change around your house? The Atlanta Daily World is giving you a chance to update your home at little or no cost to you. We are pleased to announce the start of our $5,000 home improvement sweepstakes. In our second sweepstakes this year, one winner will be awarded $5,000 to cut home improvement expenses.

According to propertymanagement.com, in 2017, homeowners spent an average of $6,649 towards home renovations. They report, “The bulk of projects Americans are undertaking are small scale (under $5,000).” Additionally, in 2018, home improvement and renovations in the U.S. totaled over $350 billion.

“The remodeling market continues to benefit from a strong housing market—including accelerating growth in homebuilding, sales, and home equity,” says Chris Herbert, managing director of Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies. “In addition to routine replacement and repair projects, homeowners are likely to pursue more and larger discretionary home improvements this year as the broader economy recovers.”

Beginning March 8, you can enter to win once a day until April 5 to reduce your renovation expenses. Visit https://atlantadailyworld.com/homeimprovement/ enter. The winner will be announced in late April.

Thanks to everyone who entered our first sweepstakes this year. Laura Donnelly won the $6,600 grand prize towards car payments for a year. Be on the lookout for our upcoming sweepstakes later this year which include prizes like a staycation, free groceries for a year, and rent or mortgage paid for a year.