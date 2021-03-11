Real Times Media Ups Digital Game with Mark Hayes, Andre Ash

Hires solidify Real Times Media as a diverse, digitally focused media platform.

DETROIT – Real Times Media (RTM) is proud to welcome Mark Hayes and Andre Ash. In a heightened commitment to digital journalism, Hayes and Ash will work to curate online content for all Real Times Media subsidiaries.

Hayes, based out of Atlanta, will lead national, high-profile content planning for the Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta Tribune, and Who’s Who In Black Atlanta. Ash will focus on news and issues primarily connected to the Michigan Chronicle in Detroit, where RTM is headquartered.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring my talents and expertise to the Real Times Media team,” said Hayes. “At this point in our history, it’s never been more important to report and speak the truth for and to the African American community. Real Times Media’s vision has always been one that has put that community first.”

Hayes, an Emmy award nominee, spent nearly three decades bringing news to viewers in major cities across the country, including Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, and Baltimore. He was also a Good Day Atlanta staple for more than 10 years. Additionally, he received recognition from National Press Photographers Association.

“We are thrilled to now have Mark on board,” said Real Times Media CEO Hiram Jackson. “As a broadcast veteran, we are looking forward to the leadership he will provide in helping our company better share Black stories digitally. We have reached a pivotal time, especially for Black-owned press, and RTM will continue seeking innovative ways to transform our media platform to meet the needs of our audience.”

Hayes understands the role of the Black press and embraces the responsibility that comes with it. He says far too often, the accomplishments of the African American community have gone unnoticed and under-reported. As a member of Real Times Media, he wants to work towards changing that.

“I’m looking forward to telling more of those stories more often than anyone else and in more detail. Storytelling is what I do best and I’m looking forward to highlighting the African American pioneers and achievers in our communities all over the country that can give our young people something to strive toward,” said Hayes.

Ash will operate as a digital anchor/producer based out of Studio 1452 in Detroit. Ash will play an integral role in growing RTM’s online presence.

“I’m looking forward to covering national stories. that both profile the known and unknown, and amplifying the voices in Black America,” said Ash. “I want to profile people in business, entertainment, politics and really bring those stories to the forefront. Also, I want to focus on how we can further reach our audience digitally through mobile apping, bringing on panels of experts for live conferences, and just better ways to engage our audience.”

Ash has covered an array of stories including presidential candidates, mayoral elections, crime, and new development in Detroit. Several media projects have earned Ash recognition from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. He directed and produced a documentary focusing on urban homelessness that received an ACT-SO NAACP award. Previously, Ash covered breaking live news at 910 AM and worked as a producer and reporter at WADL-TV.

“Andre’s broadcast expertise will play a critical role in increasing video storytelling in all of our markets across the country. Real Times Media remains committed to finding innovative ways to maintain and expand our audience,” said RTM360 President Tanisha Leonard.

Studio 1452, which recently opened in February 2021, features broadcast-production-quality cameras and livestream and podcast capabilities giving RTM and its subsidiaries the tools to create a variety of high-end media projects in-house.

Real Times Media (RTM) was established in 2006. We are preservers and purveyors of culture, both past and present. We are a parent company to five of the country’s most respected African American-owned news organizations, the Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine, the Chicago Defender, the Michigan Chronicle, and the New Pittsburgh Courier.

