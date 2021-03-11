Fulton Commissioner hails final passage of Coronavirus Stimulus Bill, Warns of Voter Suppression

Fulton Commissioner hails final passage of Coronavirus Stimulus Bill, but warns of voter suppression fight ahead

Statement of Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman

“Today, I join residents across Fulton County and Americans all across the country in celebrating the passage of the American Rescue Plan by the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill, approved as amended in the U.S. Senate, now heads to President Biden’s desk for his signature.

The vote, 220 to 211, was adopted with Democrats leading the way to provide $1.9 trillion of relief to people who need it most. NOT ONE Republican member of Congress (House or Senate) voted to provide this relief to our residents and small business owners.

Despite Congressional Republicans failing to support the bill, it has bipartisan support outside of the nation’s capital. Polling shows the American Rescue Plan has 77 percent support among all Americans. Even 59 percent of Republican citizens back this bill.

Because of this swift action by Democrats, the County will be able to provide more resources to our citizens as some of the $1.9 trillion will flow to Fulton County. People need food assistance; they need rental and mortgage help right now—to live. This bill (soon to be a law) provides this help, plus direct stimulus payments of $1,400 for most residents and extends unemployment checks of $300 each week through Labor Day. Also, the Rescue Plan provides for:

• Billions of dollars for help with rent, house notes.

• Expansion of the food-stamp program to stop hunger.

• Extending the school free-lunch program through the summer.

• Cutting Obamacare premiums in half for some recipients.

• 100 percent subsidies for COBRA premiums through September.

Now, while I am thrilled with today’s historic achievement, we must realize our work is not done. Passage of this Coronavirus relief bill only happened because we voted in great numbers in November and January. Today, only happened because we elected two Georgia Democrats to the U.S. Senate: the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Today, only happened because Georgia elected President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. So, we must not let up in the fight to block voter suppression bills in the Georgia General Assembly—right now.

In the spirit and legacy of Emma I. Darnell, John Lewis, Hosea Williams, Maynard Jackson and others, I ask you: will you join me in the fight to stop voter suppression?

It is now our time to step up and lead the struggle for equality, justice, peace and freedom.”