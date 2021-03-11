Congresswoman Nikema Williams Secures Billions in COVID Relief for 5th District

Congresswoman Nikema Williams issued the following statement after the House secured final passage of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (H.R. 1319), which will be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The life-saving bill includes billions of dollars in support for the Fifth District’s constituents, school districts and local governments.

“I made a commitment to people back home that I’d work to end the COVID-19 pandemic

with a national response and the American Rescue Plan will deliver desperately needed

COVID relief for the people,” said Congresswoman Williams. “Help is on the way including

$1,400 in rescue checks for the people who need help the most.

“All Georgians will benefit from the American Rescue Plan. The American Rescue Plan also

includes $684.9 million in support for local governments, and $926.5 million in support for

school systems within the Fifth District. The state will receive more than $19.7 billion in

relief including $2 billion to expand Medicaid, $1.5 billion in childcare funding, and $1

billion for Head Start to ensure families can continue to access quality early-learning

opportunities.

“I am proud to send these resources back home so we can get vaccines in arms, schools

reopened safely and our economy back on track.”