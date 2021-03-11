Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend finally cleared in police-raid gone wrong

Criminal Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Permanently Dropped

Nearly a year to the date that Louisville Metro Police Department officers entered 26-year-old Breonna Taylor’s home in a no-knock raid gone tragically with Louisville, KY police officers killing an innocent EMT tech and first responder at home asleep with her boyfriend chargers have been dropped against her boyfriend who narrowly escaped with his life. No charges will be filed for the killing of the Taylor.

Almost a year after 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was shot to death in her own apartment as Louisville officers executed a no-knock warrant, her mother, Tamika Palmer, spoke to NBC News’ Blayne Alexander about the painful anniversary, saying, “Nobody has been held accountable, and that’s the problem.”

When asked what gives her the strength to keep fighting, Palmer concluded, “I’ve always felt like I’ve had one job. It was to protect my kids. How do you not continue to fight?”

Nearly a year to the date that Louisville Metro Police Department officers entered 26-year-old Breonna Taylor’s home in a no-knock raid gone tragically with Louisville, KY police officers killing an innocent EMT tech and first responder at home asleep with her boyfriend, charges have finally been permanently dropped against her boyfriend Kenneth Walker, the misidentified target of the raid.

The targeting of Kenneth Walker for criminal prosecution was one of the most ironic and telling examples of the various injustices surrounding Taylor’s tragic death. After officers entered Taylor’s home on a so-called “no-knock” warrant on the night of March 13 last year, Walker says he used his licensed firearm in self-defense to protect himself and Taylor—believing intruders were trying to break in.

He fired one shot, which officers say led them to unload a barrage of bullets—striking Taylor five times and even firing into neighboring apartments. In the aftermath, Taylor was dead and Walker was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer for allegedly shooting one of the cops, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, in the leg during the raid.

That grand jury investigation, though resulting in none of the officers being indicted in Taylor’s death, opened up a whole host of questions about the veracity of the clear-cut “official” story relayed by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Only one witness reportedly corroborated officers’ testimony that they announced themselves before entering Taylor’s apartment. A ballistics report also could not conclusively show that Mattingly was shot by Walker, rather than friendly fire from another cop, despite Cameron’s public announcement that officers were justified in their lethal use of force because Walker injured an officer.

The permanent dismissal of the charges against Walker comes after Wine wrote to the court last week with a motion saying that no new information to support the charges against him had been revealed.

In a statement about the closing of the criminal case against his client, Walker’s attorney Steven Romines said, “We believe the city used Kenneth as a pawn to cover up the events that took place on March 13, 2020, and further used him to cover up the deep-seated failures within the Louisville Metro Police Department.”

“It does not go unnoticed that neither the city nor the LMPD has apologized for using Kenneth as a scapegoat for an improper raid gone bad,” he added.