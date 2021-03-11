DeKalb District 7 First Quarter Town Hall Tonight

Join Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson for a town hall designed to inform DeKalb residents of the updates and changes to county service offerings during COVID-19. A progress report on District 7 initiatives will also be given. Presentations will be made by Peggy Allen (Roads and Drainage), Tim Hardy (Code Enforcement), Tracy Hutchinson (Sanitation), Chris Kingsbury (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax), Allen Mitchell (Community Development), Mirtha Ramos (Public Safety), Damon Scott (Human Services) and Reginald Wells (Watershed). Don’t miss this important virtual event.

Click here to register for this special event.