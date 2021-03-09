College Scholarship for High School Seniors Class of 2021

Better Business Bureau Serving Metro Atlanta, Athens & NE Georgia (BBB) is proud to offer an annual scholarship program recognizing Students of Integrity.

BBB will award scholarships to high school students who have demonstrated character, leadership, and ethical values. The scholarships will be awarded directly to the winners to assist with their post-high school education. As the scholarship recipients pursue their careers, BBB Serving Metro Atlanta, Athens & NE Georgia hopes to develop future business leaders who will promote ethics in Georgia’s marketplace.

To be eligible for this award, the student must:

Be a graduating high school senior in spring 2021

Attend an accredited high school in the following counties:

Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, Dekalb, Douglas, Elbert, Fayette, Forsyth, Franklin, Fulton, Gwinnett, Habersham, Hall, Haralson, Hart, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Lamar, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Rabun, Rockdale, Spalding, Stephens, Towns, Union, Walton and White.

Plan to attend an accredited college or technical school of their choice

To earn a scholarship, students must submit:

An entry form

Their own video submission

A video recommendation from a principal, counselor, teacher, or mentor

All videos and entry forms will be accepted online until 11:55 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021.

Students are asked to record a short video describing how they build character in themselves and in others, and how they will build character in the future. The video is critical and must emphasize overcoming obstacles and demonstrating ethical leadership at a young age. Community involvement, volunteer activities, awards, and honors, are all considered by a panel of judges.

Since 2006, BBB Serving Metro Atlanta, Athens & NE Georgia has awarded over $133,500 in scholarships to Georgia high school students who have demonstrated character, leadership, and ethical values.

Scholarship winners will be notified Thursday, May 6, 2021. Winners will be highlighted and receive their scholarships the week of May 10-14, 2021.

For more information on the BBB Student of Integrity Scholarship Program, visit our website, or to become a sponsor for our 2021 scholarship, email scholarships@atlanta.bbb.org.