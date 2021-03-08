White House Announces Vaccination Center in Atlanta

Statement on White House Announcement of Community Vaccination Center in Atlanta

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued the following statement after the White House announced a new mass community vaccination center will be established at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Atlanta’s westside.

The additional shots administered at the westside location will further expand access to the vaccine for residents who are most affected by COVID-19.

The site will be capable of administering approximately 6,000 shots a day — 42,000 doses per week — operating seven days a week for eight weeks.

“Thank you to President Biden and his Administration for delivering on their commitment to the people of Atlanta,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Last month, I had the honor of joining a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House to discuss the needs of our communities, particularly equity in vaccine distribution. Today’s announcement further solidifies that the needs of the people of Atlanta remain a priority for the Biden Administration.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bottoms issued a series of Executive and Administrative Orders to minimize the impact of the virus. Actions taken by Mayor Bottoms in response to the COVID-19 crisis can be viewed online here