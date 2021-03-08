Shalanda Young Getting Strong Support for OMB Post

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Shalanda Young, a native of Baton Rouge, La., who serves as Clerk and Staff Director for the House Appropriations Committee, appears the likely choice to replace Neera Tanden as President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

Reportedly, multiple Congressional Black Caucus members are pushing for the experienced Young to get the job. Several Republicans, who have otherwise shredded, demeaned, and denigrated some of the president’s minority picks, have indicated they would confirm Young.

As staff director, Young already oversees $1.3 trillion in annual appropriations bills.

She moved to Washington 20 years ago to serve as a Presidential Management Fellow at the National Institute of Health. Young, who holds a master’s degree from Tulane University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Loyola University New Orleans, had voiced support for Tanden.

Tanden came under repeated fire over controversial tweets she’s posted in the past.

“You saw Neera Tanden apologize profusely about the tweets. I think what you also saw is an expansive knowledge of various policy areas,” Young told lawmakers.

“I do think we both bring some skill sets in different areas where we’d make a great team if both of us were confirmed,” she continued.

During Young’s confirmation hearing as OMB deputy director, Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) vowed his support.

“You’ll get my support. Maybe for both jobs,” Sen. Graham declared.

“I think our country would be served well by Shalanda Young,” offered Congresswoman Rashida Talib (D-Michigan).

After removing Tanden from consideration, the White House said the president was still considering his options.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) have thrown their support behind Young for OMB’s top job.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, Pelosi and Clyburn noted that they take great pride in recommending Young as OMB director as longtime members of the Appropriations Committee.

“We have worked closely with her for several years and highly recommend her for her intellect, her deep expertise on the federal budget, and her determination to ensure that our budget reflects our values as a nation,” the pair wrote. “Her legislative prowess, extensive knowledge of federal agencies, incisive strategic mind, and proven track record will be a tremendous asset to the Biden-Harris administration.”

The statement continued:

“Her leadership at OMB would be historic and would send a strong message that this administration is eager to work in close coordination with Members of Congress to craft budgets that meet the challenges of our time and can secure broad, bipartisan support.”