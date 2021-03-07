Fulton County Commissioner praises Senate passage of American Rescue Plan

Statement of Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman

“I am ecstatic that the Democrats in the U.S. Senate have kept their promise to Fulton County citizens and to Americans across the nation, in passing (by 50 to 49) the American Rescue Plan Coronavirus relief package today,” said Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman.

Originating in the U.S. House, the relief bill as amended by the Senate, will among other things:

• Cut Child Poverty by half in the U.S.

• Send $1,400 direct payments to all Americans who earn less than $80,000 annually.

• Extend $300 weekly unemployment benefits through Sept. 6.

• Give tax break on first $10,000 in unemployment benefits received in 2020.

• Additional Child tax credits (sent via direct deposit) of $3,000/year for each child aged six to 17, and $3,600 for each child under age six.

“What today’s vote shows is that, Democrats get stuff done, plain and simple. It is not lost on every resident that all 49 Senate Republicans present today voted against this help. Help that people need now—Republicans and Democrat citizens alike; white, black and brown people; men, women, and children.” said Commissioner Khadijah.

In addition to the above benefits, the Rescue Plans calls for:

• $350 billion for state, local and tribal governments.

• $130 billion to primary and secondary schools.

• $14 billion for vaccine distribution.

• $12 billion for nutrition assistance and money for reopening businesses.

• $510 million for FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program to aid homeless providers; cover one month’s rent and mortgage assistance and one month’s utility payments.

• Increases value of federal COBRA health insurance program from 85 percent to 100 percent.

• $10 billion infrastructure program to help local governments continue crucial capital projects.

• Makes all coronavirus-related student loan relief tax-free.

• Education: sets aside $1.25 billion for summer enrichment; $1.25 billion for after-school programs and $3 billion for education technology.

“I call on members of the U.S. House, to move quickly and adopt this Senate-approved package so President Biden can sign it into law before many of our Fulton County residents lose their unemployment benefits which are set to expire within days.” Commissioner Khadijah said.