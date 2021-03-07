Biden’s Bloody Sunday Order an Important Step in Promoting Voter Access

Wade Henderson, interim president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, issued the following statement on President Biden’s Executive Order on Bloody Sunday:

“Fifty-six years ago today, a group of committed activists put their lives on the line as they were attacked on the Edmund Pettus Bridge marching to demand voting rights. In a fitting tribute to the first Bloody Sunday anniversary when civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis is no longer with us, President Biden has taken important steps to ensure people can participate in the political process. We applaud this action to promote access to the ballot box and will continue to push for those in power to protect the right to vote. Government, at all levels, should tear down barriers to the ballot, not build them as we are seeing in far too many places.”

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights is a coalition charged by its diverse membership of more than 220 national organizations to promote and protect the rights of all persons in the United States. The Leadership Conference works toward an America as good as its ideals.

