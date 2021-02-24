Mother of Ahmaud Arbery Files Lawsuit Against Killers

One year to the day of the tragic murder of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was was gunned down while jogging in Glynn County, Ga. by Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael, Arbery’s mother has filed a civil lawsuit in federal court seeking $1 million in damages for his death.

Wanda Cooper-Jones filed the suit at a U.S. District Court in Georgia on Tuesday, Feb. 23, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. The complaint names the McMichaels as defendants, along with William Bryan, the man who captured the father and son on video chasing Arbery down last February, physically attacking him, and then the younger McMichael shooting Ahmaud Arbery three times. All three men are facing felony murder charges in the harrowing case, which helped drive national protests against racist violence last year.

“When I laid Ahmaud to rest last February, a part of me left also,” Cooper-Jones recently told Blayne Alexander of NBC News.

The civil suit brought by Arbery’s mother also notably names members of the Glynn County Police Department, along with Jackie Johnson and George Barnhill — former prosecutors in the case — as defendants, accusing them of conspiring “to hide the circumstances surrounding Ahmaud’s death and to protect the men who murdered him.”

The father and son hit squad, Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, facing charges in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery continue to expose themselves as racists on the hunt and looking for an opportunity to kill a black man.

During an earlier bond hearing for the two in a Glynn County, Georgia, court via video conference, prosecutor Jesse Evans asked Travis McMichael’s longtime friend Zachary Langford about a racially charged text message from McMichael’s that read: “shooting a crackhead coon with gold teeth and a Hi Point .45.” Langford attempted to cover for his boy and claimed that he was referring to a “raccoon” in the text.