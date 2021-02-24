Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Files Civil Lawsuit Against Son’s Killers, Glynn County Officials on Anniversary of Death

by Ishena Robinson

One year to the day that 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down by Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael while jogging through a neighborhood in Glynn County, Ga., Arbery’s mother has filed a civil lawsuit in federal court seeking $1 million in damages for his death.

Wanda Cooper-Jones filed the suit at a U.S. District Court in Georgia on Tuesday, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. The complaint names the McMichaels as defendants, along with William Bryan, the man who captured the father and son on video chasing Arbery down last February, physically attacking him, and then the younger McMichael shooting Arbery three times. All three men are facing felony murder charges in the harrowing case, which helped drive national protests against racist violence last year.

“When I laid Ahmaud to rest last February, a part of me left also,” Cooper-Jones recently told Blayne Alexander of NBC News.

The civil suit brought by Arbery’s mother also notably names members of the Glynn County Police Department, along with Jackie Johnson and George Barnhill—former prosecutors in the case—as defendants, accusing them of conspiring “to hide the circumstances surrounding Ahmaud’s death and to protect the men who murdered him.”