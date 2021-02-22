Virtual Heart Survivors Event Set for Friday, Feb 26; Heart Awareness Month

On Friday, February 26, The Open My Heart Foundation, will honor heart attack survivors, stroke survivors and those with cardiovascular life-threatening illnesses.

During this virtual affair, you’ll witness survivors sharing their heart-wrenching stories of survival. The event marks the six-year anniversary of the foundation’s Virtual Red Dress Gala Awards ceremony. According to medical officials, more than 50,000 African-American women and women of color experience disproportionate heart disparities. The Open My Heart Foundation helps to eliminate heart health disparities through education, support and advocacy.

CEO and Founder, Florence Champagne is a heart-attack survivor and states, “as a woman living with this chronic and life-threatening condition, I know first-hand the importance of support, educating, and empowering African-American women with challenges that comes with heart disease and getting the needed help that you need.” For more information access www.openmyheartfoundation.org