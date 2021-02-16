Atlanta Links Recognize Black History Month with a Discussion on Race and Racism

Group Hosts a Candid Conversation for Teens and Parents Discussing Violence Against Blacks

The Buckhead/Cascade City Chapter of The Links, Inc. will host a discussion on “Race & Racism: Violence Against Blacks” Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm via Zoom. It will be an informative program headed by mental health and diversity professionals to address the impact of violence against the Black community. The panel will have add a specific focus on teens ages 13-19. Registration is free. Parents and teens must register separately.

The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation established in 1946. Membership consists of more than 16,000 professional women of African descent in 292 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and the United Kingdom. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry.

Participants may use a QR code to register or click here: https://lawrencebundy.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZElceusqjsuEtT1QdXcRa400qrZcDe4Tpia