On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council Significant Legislative Items for Monday, Feb. 15

The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation Monday to request the chief financial officer conduct a feasibility study for creating a new water bottling and distribution municipal enterprise for the City of Atlanta (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3110 ). The resolution aims to explore avenues to create new revenue streams and establish a workforce development program aimed at creating middle-wage jobs. The legislation follows Administrative Order 2020-21 issued June 17, 2020, which acknowledged the challenge of wealth inequality and the entrepreneurial spirit of Atlanta’s young water vendors, commonly called “the water boys,” who are known to sell water at street corners and on exit ramps.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include:

• A resolution urging the Georgia Department of Public Health to revise the 1A+ population designation within the Georgia Immunization Program to include the full set of essential workers identified by the Centers for Disease Control Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and to urge every eligible person to receive a COVID-19 vaccination (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3108 ).

• A resolution to expand the boundaries of the Fulton Industrial Community Improvement District (CID) as authorized by the Georgia General Assembly in the Fulton County Community Improvement District Act (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3106 ). The CID was created by the Fulton County Commission in 2010 and the boundaries were later expanded by the Council. This additional expansion will include several parcels in Council District 9.

• A resolution urging the City of Atlanta to work with the Environmental Protection Division of the state of Georgia and/or the Georgia General Assembly to determine if there is a manner to address the environmental nuisance of gas-powered leaf blowers (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3109 ).

• A resolution authorizing a memorandum of understanding between the Department of Aviation and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD) for the lease of property at 5155 Clipper Drive in College Park for a term of five years (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3041 ). The facility will be used by AFRD as a fire-fighter training facility and for its administrative offices.

• An ordinance to waive certain competitive source selection requirements and allow the mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs to enter into various agreements with performers, artists, and sponsors for the 2021 Jazz Festival (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0042 ).

The Council’s Committee on Council will be held in committee of the whole during Monday’s meeting.

The Feb. 15 meeting will take place remotely at 1 p.m. in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall. The meeting will be simulcast on the Council’s website YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and Channel 26

Media and the public can tune into the remote meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Pursuant to 20-R-4119 , remarks from the public for all remote meetings will be accepted between the hours of 4-7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting.

Residents can participate in the public comment portion of the meeting by calling (404) 330-6001 and leaving a voicemail, including their name and contact information. Public comments for the Committee on Council may be left by calling (404) 330-6069.

