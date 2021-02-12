Atlanta City Council Member Marci Collier Overstreet helps launch YEP at Camp Creek Marketplace

Atlanta City Council Member Marci Collier Overstreet Helps Launch Youth Escort Policy (YEP) at Camp Creek Marketplace

District 11 Council member Marci Collier Overstreet recently helped launch and coordinate the implementation of a Youth Escort Policy (YEP) at Camp Creek Marketplace to encourage a safe and more family-friendly environment.

As part of the effort to create the YEP, Overstreet took part in selecting and assembling members of a task force to study issues related to violence and crime and develop ways to address community concerns.

“This effort was aimed at helping to make sure residents can stay safe and enjoy the amenities that our community offers. We worked collaboratively with nearby neighborhoods to look at crime issues, and through this YEP, we’ll be able to effectively manage problems that may occur. This is a smart step toward creating and maintaining a positive and safe atmosphere,” Overstreet said.

The YEP includes several provisions, including requiring all visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or supervising adult effective daily at 7 p.m. Individuals in violation who refuse to leave when requested to do so by security or law enforcement officials may be prosecuted for trespassing.

