DeKalb Announces $21 Million Federal Grant to Prevent Tenant Evictions

Online application to go live Friday, Feb. 12, at 9 a.m.

Today, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced receipt of a $21 million grant from the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance program. CEO Thurmond convened a Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition comprised of public and nonprofit partners. The coalition will provide financial relief to DeKalb renters threatened by eviction and landlords facing revenue losses—both due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic is exacerbating a housing crisis for thousands of DeKalb families and landlords,” said CEO Thurmond. “More and more families are facing immediate loss of a place to live. Landlords are losing significant rental income. With the support of the Board of Commissioners, the county court system and key nonprofits, we can give DeKalb residents and landlords a fighting chance against the financial of this insidious virus.”

Partners in the TLAC rental assistance program with the county include:

DeKalb County Magistrate Court

DeKalb County Clerk of State and Magistrate Courts

DeKalb County Marshal’s Office

Atlanta Legal Aid

Goodwill of North Georgia

“Every day in the judicial system, we see the growing, sad consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in the large numbers of families facing eviction and landlords losing income due to no fault of their own,” said Chief Magistrate Judge Berryl A. Anderson. “Working with DeKalb County and the other partners in the TLAC we will be able to provide an important lifeline for many residents and property owners.”

The TLAC rent relief program will provide financial assistance to eligible households for the payment of rent, rent arrearage, utilities, utility arrearage and other housing costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An owner or landlord renting to an eligible household may apply on behalf of the tenant.

The program is designed to assist eligible families that have an annual family income of 80 percent of the median income for DeKalb County. Annual family income limits are:

Family of one: $46,350

Family of two: $52,950

Family of three: $59,550

Family of four: $66,150

The online application at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/renthelp will go live at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12. Eligible applicants, both tenants and landlords, are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.