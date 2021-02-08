The City of East Point to Honor Antwan “Big Boi” Patton with Global Icon Award

East Point to host virtual award program as part of Black History Month Celebration

The Mayor and East Point City Council are proud to present Hip Hop legend Antwan “Big Boi” Patton with the 2021 Global Icon Award for his contributions to the music industry and elevation of the City of East Point as part of the iconic rap group Outkast. Patton will be presented with the award on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at East Point City Hall. The virtual award presentation will broadcast live at 5:00 p.m. on the City’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube platforms. Interviews with the media will be made available after the award presentation.

“It is an honor and a privilege to celebrate the legacy of Antwan “Big Boi” Patton here in the City of East Point,” said Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham. “His musical contributions have made a lasting impact around the world and put a spotlight on the City of East Point. Big Boi’s success is not only a representation of Black History, but American History as well.”

This event was organized by the office of Ward A City Councilman Lance Robertson to recognize the contributions of African Americans who have been instrumental in the City of East Point for Black History Month.

“East Point is full of rich history,” said Councilman Lance Robertson. “Coming out of 2020, we felt it was important to recognize a history maker who has influenced the world through their musical contributions, which has an East Point origin, and to inspire our youth of today to be their best.”

Antwan “Big Boi” Patton is one half of the Grammy-winning and Multi-Platinum group Outkast. He attended Tri-Cities Performing Arts High School in East Point, Georgia where he met Andre Benjamin, better known as Andre 3000, and formed the iconic rap group Outkast. This dynamic duo has blessed the musical charts with six studio albums. Patton has also worked with legendary artists such as Carlos Santana and Beyonce’. Big Boi represented the City of Atlanta during the halftime show for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to his musical catalogue, he also makes time to serve the community through his non-profit, the Big Kidz Foundation, which supports at-risk youth in Atlanta.

Viewers can watch the live broadcast of the Black History Month Virtual Program on February 10th at 5:00 p.m. on the following platforms:

YouTube: East Point TV

Instagram and Twitter: @cityofeastpoint Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cityofeastpoint

