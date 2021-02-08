Coffee queen Sylvia Webb releases Signature Sips for special experiences

Signature Sips by Sylvia Webb, a premium quality coffee brand, is the embodiment of the founder’s

deep-rooted passion for life, adventure, giving, and her quest for always finding that special brew,

wherever in the world she may be savoring her morning cup.

A native Texan and transplanted Atlantan, Webb traveled the world for 32 years as a flight attendant

and has come to find that one of the best ways to experience a culture and its people is by venturing

out and join the locals to enjoy an array of coffees and the coffee culture.

“[Coffee’s] ability to create a common bond while also providing that much-needed jolt is what sparked my love of ‘the bean’. … That is how the product and I really intersected and I knew I had to create that even non-coffee lovers can appreciate.”

“The bold, robust, balanced and layered qualities of Signature Sips captures are the best of what I experienced consuming coffee and morning beverages around the world,” Webb explains referencing her own brand blends, considered some of the most aromatic and lush with textured depths of flavor.

If launching this latest venture weren’t enough, this coffee-loving, globe-trotting lifestyle influencer has yet another love! She is the founder the widely recognized philanthropic organization 40 Girls and Some Shoes. The organization is an Atlanta based non-profit organization that donates shoes to the homeless and other underserved communities. Giving back is so rewarding to Webb – like coffee – it quenches her thirst and feeds her soul to positively impact the lives of everyone she meets.

“It’s another way I catch a buzz,” quipped the affable tastemaker. “Giving is a natural extension of my commitment to service, so I made it the charitable component to Signature Sips. A portion of all sales are donated to a female-specific charitable organization, explained Webb.

You’re invited to indulge your senses with her Signature Sips while giving back; it’s a true caffeine high.