Atlanta Braves announce the Henry Aaron Fellowship

A year-long fellowship to develop the next generation of diverse business leadership in baseball

The Atlanta Braves announced the creation of their new, year-long executive leadership program, the Henry Aaron Fellowship. The fellowship is part of the team’s continued efforts to widen the talent pool of future diverse industry leaders and build on the legacy of trailblazers like Hank Aaron.

Beginning this season, the Henry Aaron Fellowship will provide the opportunity for diverse professionals to work in a business operations role in the Atlanta Braves’ front office. The Henry Aaron fellow will work directly with Braves’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Derek Schiller, to gain experience in all aspects of leading and operating the various lines of business within the organization.

“Hank’s life-long passion was to increase diversity across every aspect of baseball,” said Derek Schiller, Atlanta Braves President and CEO. “This fellowship is special because it allows us to build upon his legacy by creating a stronger organization today while continuing to develop the talent pipeline to secure the game’s next generation of diverse leadership.”

In addition to working directly with Schiller, the fellow will learn the day-to-day operations of various departments within the organization, work closely with the Atlanta Braves Foundation, and assist with the planning and execution of the 2021 All-Star Game at Truist Park during their 12-month fellowship.

Following his playing career, Aaron joined the Braves front office in 1976 as Vice-President and Director of Player Development. In that position, he played an integral role in the development of many players who were instrumental in the Braves’ 1982 N.L. West Division championship, including two-time MVP Dale Murphy.

He most recently was a Senior Vice President, a role he held since December 1989. Throughout his tenure, Aaron was driven to increase equity in baseball by creating access and opportunities in the areas of sports, business, education and social and racial equality.

This fellowship joins another program the Braves’ established in 2017, the Bill Lucas Fellowship, the first dedicated baseball operations program of its kind in Major League Baseball. The Bill Lucas Fellowship is named after the first Black general manager in Major League Baseball and both fellowships will serve as an opportunity for diverse talent to build a career across the sport in either baseball or business operations in a front office.

For more information about the Henry Aaron Fellowship or to apply, please visit https://atlantabravesmlb.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/AtlantaBraves/job/Atlanta-GA/Henry-Aaron-Fellowship_R545