Ambassador Andrew Young and Labor Leader Dolores Huerta to make Selma Bridge Crossing

Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee Includes Civil Rights Giants;

Registration Open for Historic Global, Virtual Event

Ambassador Andrew Young and Labor Leader Dolores Huerta to Appear With Other Distinguished Guests

(SELMA, ALA.) Two civil rights legends are set to make the historic 56th Annual Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee scheduled for March 5-7, 2021, even more special. Andrew Young, former ambassador to the United Nations and a close confidant of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the National Farmworkers Association (now United Farmworkers) with Cesar Chavez, are both scheduled to appear at the event, themed “Beyond the Bridge: People Power, Political Power, Economic Power.”

“We are honored to have Andrew Young and Dolores Huerta sharing their prolific voices with us. As we continue the work of the movement ‘Beyond the Bridge,’ we don’t do so alone,” said Drew Glover, principal coordinator of the Jubilee. “We are standing on the shoulders of the elders and ancestors. The presence of these civil rights icons makes our first foray into the virtual space even more powerful.”

Young and Huerta headline a group of distinguished guests and activities for the Jubilee, which is moving online in light of COVID concerns and to extend its reach globally. The star-studded lineup is a fitting way to share the commemoration of equity and justice with the world.

“We’re expecting a bigger audience than ever before, so we’ve taken various approaches in our efforts to educate, celebrate and commemorate the occasion. We’ll have music, speakers, photography, workshops, performances, films and of course, the virtual bridge crossing. No matter who you are, there will be enjoyable activities that help drive home the important history behind Selma and the voting rights movement.”

The portal for free registration is now open at selmajubilee.com/register. Early-bird registrants will get exclusive access to a pre-Jubilee Symposium for Social Change February 13th, featuring interactive workshops and live Q&A with activist Nina Turner, Dr. Sekou Franklin, a lineup of incredible educators and a special celebrity guest. The theme is This Is Your Grandparent’s Movement: The Significance of Intergenerational Understanding and Shared Action.

The 56th Annual Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee kicks off on Friday, March 5 with the following activities:

● 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Children’s Sojourn

● 6:30 – 7 p.m.: Mass Meeting

● 7 – 9 p.m.: Freedom Flame Awards

Saturday, March 6 is the main day of the event, featuring:

● 9:45 – 10:05 a.m.: 15-Minute Countdown + Welcome

● 10:05 – 11:50 a.m.: Foot Soldier’s Breakfast

● 11:50 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Step Show/Battle of the Bands

● 1:00 – 2:55 p.m.: Black Music Experience and Screening of John Lewis

● 2:55 – 3:00 p.m.: Regina Belle (“Freedom” Presentation)

● 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.: Legacy Panel

● 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.: Virtual Music Festival

Additionally on Saturday, there will be the following breakout room events:

● 11:45 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Symposium for Social Change

● 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Film Festival

● All Day: Storytelling and Jim Gavenus Photography Display

The event wraps up on Sunday, March 7 with the virtual bridge crossing and more:

● 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.: Pre-March Rally + Speeches

● 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.: Virtual Bridge Crossing

● 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.: Gospel Concert

● 5:00 p.m.: Closing

Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee activities are educational, inspirational and entertaining for people of all ages. Register for free at www.selmajubilee.com/register. Help finance the Jubilee’s global reach by donating at spot.fund/selmajubilee. Email Drew Glover at drew@selmajubilee.com for media inquiries, advertising and sponsorship information.