Sex Trafficking Survivor speaks on difference between trafficking and prostitution

SEX TRAFFICKING SURVIVOR AND EDUCATOR, TONI D. RIVERA, SPEAKS ON THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN

SEX TRAFFICKING, PROSTITUTION, AND SWINGING!

After being approached by several media outlets to comment on the recent accusations that have opened up about Atlanta’s most famous hip-hop couple, author, activist, human-trafficking survivor, Toni D. Rivera, took to Instagram Live to clearly define the difference between sex trafficking, prostitution, and swinging, for those who are using the phrase interchangeably.

Without mentioning names, Toni had this to say…”Sex trafficking is human slavery. Sex trafficking is something you do against your will. Sex trafficking you do not get paid for. Sex trafficking you do not sign NDAs for. Sex trafficking comes with no paperwork. [With] sex trafficking you don’t come to someone’s house to do whatever, God knows what in their house. [With] sex trafficking you don’t get to leave. You get kidnapped, you get whisked off somewhere where you don’t know where you’re at.”

If anyone can make that clarification it’s Toni, who has single-handedly rescued more than 2,000 trafficked individuals across the United States. A victim of trafficking at a young age, Rivera has dedicated her life to helping women, children and LGBTQ identified who have been sexually exploited in the United States. “There are a lot of people who use the terms sex trafficking and prostitution interchangeably as though they’re the same thing and they are not,” shares Toni who makes the clear distinction in the IG Live!”

Like most people in captivity, when she emerged on the other side, she was anxious to put the past behind her. Preparing for a new life, she became a registered nurse. Her motivation to help rescue others came after someone attempted to kidnap her 6-year-old daughter, snatching her right out of her hand while riding the #6 train in New York City with her children. Fear turned into action and The R.O.S.E. Organization (Restore Overcome Sexual Exploitation), a non-profit 501c3 was formed. The R.O.S.E. Organization was established to provide resources to victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Watch her full Instagram Live commentary here.