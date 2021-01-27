Senators Warnock and Ossoff fight to raise minimum wage

Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock Join Fellow Senators

to Introduce Legislation to Raise Minimum Wage to $15

Sens. Ossoff and Warnock are two of the original co-sponsors of the “Raise the Wage Act of 2021”

Today, Georgia’s two United States Senators, Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), joined their fellow Senate colleagues to introduce the “Raise the Wage Act of 2021,” which would raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The bill would increase the federal minimum wage to $15 in five steps over the next four years.

Beginning in 2026, the federal minimum wage would be indexed to median wage growth. According to an independent analysis conducted by the Economic Policy Institute, the Raise the Wage Act would increase wages for nearly 32 million Americans, including roughly a third of all Black workers and a quarter of all Latino workers.

Senators Ossoff and Warnock have long been committed to raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour to help Georgia families keep up with the growing costs of rent, food, housing, and more — exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For too long, the federal minimum wage has not had the same purchasing power it once had and many of Georgia’s hardworking families bear the brunt of that gap. The Raise The Wage Act will give workers the resources they need to retain housing, put food on the table, and help families manage the rising costs of vital services like child care,” Senator Warnock said.

“My colleagues and I have introduced this legislation raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour because Georgia’s working families are struggling to pay the bills, and they deserve a livable wage for an honest day’s work,” Senator Ossoff said.