Atlanta High School Scholars Raise Their Voices for Youth Homelessness

Covenant House Georgia hosts Fall 2020 Scholars in Service Program;

More than 40 Local Students Raised Nearly $50,000 to Support Covenant House Georgia Youth

Atlanta, Ga – Covenant House Georgia recently celebrated the conclusion of the 2020 Scholars in Service program, which allows high school students to learn experientially about the causes and effects of youth homelessness. This fourth cohort– from 25 high schools, both public and private — began the program in October. The goal is to foster the next generation of Atlanta’s leaders, community advocates, and philanthropists. Through their participation the students got to learn about a critical issue for Atlanta while making a profound impact on the lives of young people experiencing homelessness.

Scholars in Service allows participating students to make professional and personal connections through service projects, interact with Covenant House staff and residents, and engage in philanthropy through community fundraising. At the closing ceremony on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, one scholar was awarded a $2,500 scholarship and a matching scholarship was awarded to the Covenant House Education Fund for CHGA youth. Both scholarships were made possible through CHGA’s partner, Gas South. The 43 students, listed below, have raised over $49,000 to support the often-invisible members of their own generation and continue the work of Covenant House Georgia’s programs.

The participating students are: Oluwadasola Abatan, Elite Scholars Academy; Nicole Adegoke, Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School; Precious Amegawovor, Elite Scholars Academy; Eddi Aronson, Pace Academy; Wyatt Banks, Marist School; Lalani Bonner, Elite Scholars Academy; Allie Campbell, Pace Academy; Elizabeth Curvin, Marist School; Jovita Enriquez, Chamblee Charter High School; Brooklyn Freeman, Cedar Grove High School; MaKayla Gilner, Dutchtown High School; Subah Haque, Chamblee Charter High School; Jaiden Harris, Sandy Creek High School; Amalia Haviv, Pace Academy; Virginia Hernandez, The Westminster Schools; Hannah Imolode, Elite Scholars Academy; Eddison Knox, Forsyth Central High School; Anand Krishnan, North Gwinnett High School; Trinity Lester, Hillgrove High School; Dave Loisir, Tucker High School; Elisa Louis, Elite Scholars Academy; Larenzo Manuel, Hillgrove High School; Tatum Marmins, Campbell High School; William McCurdy, Lovejoy High School; Malika Menchion, Lovejoy High School; Hawaii Nguyen, Elite Scholars Academy; Ify Obianwu, Pebblebrook High School; Haley Robinson, Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School; TJ Robinson, Charles R Drew Charter School; Aaditya Saha, Chamblee Charter High School; Tanisha Singhal, Alpharetta High School; Qahir Smith, Brookwood High School; Alexandra Sreng, Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts; Kara Stevens, The Westminster Schools; Kayla Stokes, Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts; Mason Strang, Wesleyan School; Shreya Sunil, Alpharetta High School; JaDen Terrell, Elite Scholars Academy; Harrison Vassar, North Atlanta High School; Sophia Wang, Chamblee Charter High School; Josie Williams, Atlanta Classical Academy; Shalyn Williams, Elite Scholars Academy; Sade Wright, Charles R Drew High School.