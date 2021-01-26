Hank Aaron funeral details released

Funeral details have been announced for Atlanta Braves great Hank Aaron, who died Friday, Jan. 22 .

A private funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. Former President Bill Clinton and former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig are scheduled to attend the funeral. A private memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. today at Truist Park. The event will livestreamed at AJC.com.

Meanwhile, baseball fans are looking for a way to honor Aaron.

Just 2½ weeks before he died, Aaron got the COVID-19 vaccine. He says he wanted to show the Black community– that getting the shot is safe.

Fans started a petition to change the Atlanta Braves to the Atlanta Hammers . Some say it honors Aaron and would remove the current name that they believe is offensive to Native Americans.

Nearly 1,000 have signed this petition started by Marietta, Georgia resident Charles Shepard who suggests that the Atlanta Braves should rename themselves after Hank Aaron, and call themselves the “Atlanta Hammers,” playing off the nickname Hank Aaron had as “The Hammer.” As Charles says: “There is no better time to take this action given the trend started by The Washington Football Team, the soon-to-be renamed Cleveland Indians, and with the Major League Baseball All-Star Game coming to Atlanta later this year. Please change the name to honor a person and player that Atlantans and Americans can be proud of.”