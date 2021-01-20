Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces City’s Participation in the National Memorial to Lives Lost to COVID-19

The First Nationwide COVID-19 Memorial to Lives Lost is Part of The Inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that the City of Atlanta will join cities across the country in participating in the national Memorial to Lives Lost to COVID-19 by illuminating City Hall and the canopy at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in a light amber color. The memorial will take place in Washington D.C. and nationwide on January 19, 2021 beginning at 5:30 p.m. EST.

“As our nation moves forward with this historic transition of power at our highest levels of office, it is imperative we honor those we have lost to COVID-19,” said Mayor Bottoms. “This memorial sends a message of hope to our families and communities—particularly those of color, who have been disproportionately affected by the virus—that they are not alone and leadership at all levels of government are committed to combatting this deadly disease.”

The program in Washington D.C. will emphasize the importance of looking back and remembering the lives lost to COVID-19 as we look forward to the hope of a new path and a brighter future. The memorial will feature the lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and the illumination of buildings and ringing of church bells in a national moment of unity and remembrance.