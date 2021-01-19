Mamas of Color applaud White House Gender Equity Council pick

Mamas of color laud announcement of White House Gender Equity Council

Statement of Mothering Justice Executive Director Danielle Atkinson

In response to the Biden-Harris administration’s announcement of a White House Council on Gender Equity, Mothering Justice Executive Director Danielle Atkinson issued the following statement:

“Today’s announcement of a new White House Council on Gender Equity is an important show of the administration’s commitment to gender equity as a priority and one that intersects across all issues of racial, economic and health equity and justice. Additionally, we applaud the historic appointment of Dr. Rachel Levine — Pennsylvania’s health secretary, a pediatrician and transgender woman — as assistant health secretary. Kudos to the Biden-Harris team for delivering on the promise of a diverse and gender-inclusive Cabinet that better reflects the country it represents.

“We look forward to working with the new administration to advance policies that support women and mothers of color and urge the Biden-Harris administration to continue to prioritize gender equity through further appointments of women of color to positions of leadership to bring a broad coalition of diverse voices to the table.”

Mothering Justice is dedicated to returning decision making power to the ones affected by these decisions the most. By empowering mothers to influence policy on behalf of themselves and their families, Mothering Justice hopes to change the future of families in Michigan for the better. Learn more at motheringjustice.org.