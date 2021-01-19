Camille Cosby on Capitol Insurrection a Reminder that ‘Hatred is a Hellish Emotion’

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Dr. Camille Cosby has unleashed a scathing commentary in the aftermath of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

“All African Americans, regardless of their educational and economic accomplishments, have been — and are — at risk in America, simply because of their skin color,” Camille Cosby said.

In a commentary sent to the Black Press accompanied by a 1999 opinion piece penned by Harvard Medical School Dean Dr. Alvin Poussaint, the wife of comedian Bill Cosby called hatred “a hellish emotion.”

“And, in recent years, hatred has been spewed by well known, public, demonic people…and condoned, sensationalized and disseminated by varied forms of irresponsible, greedy media,” Dr. Cosby railed.

“Racism is at the forefront of multiple types of hatred. Racism has been, and is steeped, in the foundation of America’s generational histories; ever since white people’s original settlements in this country.”

Openly, specific white people committed brutal and murderous seizures of indigenous people’s homelands, Dr. Cosby added.

“Savagely enslaved millions of Africans; and, afterward, legalized numerous years of apartheid within our nation’s medical, financial, corporate, law enforcement, judicial, governmental and educational institutions…all of which are still hugely, racially problematic,” Dr. Cosby continued.

“Evidently, those particular white people delusively and dementedly felt and believed that their male and female whiteness gave them lifelong entitlements and supremacy,” she added while pointing out Dr. Poussaint’s “profound and timeless article, ‘They Hate. They Kill. Are They Insane?’

Dr. Poussaint was not then supported by his peers in the profession of psychiatry, probably because legions of psychiatrists have professional and personal histories of racism, Dr. Cosby opined.

“But each and every word in the article should resonate to clear-minded readers, in light of the recent in-your-face acts of racism that are sadly and grossly very familiar in the USA,” Dr. Cosby wrote.

“The convergence of crazed mobs of white people, hell-bent on destructions and murders in African-American communities, have been all too common occurrences in this country,” said Camille Cosby on the Capitol Insurrection.

“This is a country that has not cleaned up its act pertaining to racial hatred.

“That should be a primary mandate amongst diverse white people, and they should not look to people of color to resolve that ongoing, sociological filth of injustice.

“Is America a democracy? Not yet, nor has it ever been…maybe soon.”