Senator-elect Jon Ossoff at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on King Day

Senator-elect Jon Ossoff to Participate in Virtual MLK Jr. Weekend Celebrations

This weekend, United States Senator-elect Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) will participate in several virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations across Georgia.

Find more details below:

1. SUNDAY, JAN. 17: Sen-elect Ossoff to deliver virtual remarks at Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship Sunday Service

WHAT: Virtual remarks at Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship in Savannah, Ga.

WHEN: Sunday, January 17, 2021. Service begins at 8 a.m., Sen-elect Ossoff’s remarks are expected shortly after 8 a.m.

WHERE: Live-Streamed here: https://www.youtube.com/user/KLMediaMinistry/live and here: https://www.facebook.com/KingdomLifeSav/.

2. SUNDAY, JAN. 17: Sen-elect Ossoff to deliver virtual remarks at Rhema Word Cathedral Sunday Service

WHAT: Virtual remarks at Rhema Word Cathedral in Albany, Ga.

WHEN: Sunday, January 17, 2021. Service begins at 11 a.m., Sen-elect Ossoff’s remarks are expected at 11:10 a.m.

WHERE: Live-Streamed here: https://www.facebook.com/RWCNation/.

3. SUNDAY, JAN. 17: Senator-elect Jon Ossoff to deliver virtual remarks at Athens Area Human Relations Council Virtual Ecumenical Interfaith Service

WHAT: Virtual remarks at Athens Area Human Relations Council Virtual Ecumenical Interfaith Service in Athens, Ga.

WHEN: Sunday, January 17, 2021. Service begins at 4 p.m., exact timing of Sen-elect Ossoff’s remarks TBD

WHERE: Live-Streamed here on Zoom, or here: https://www.facebook.com/AthensAreaHumanRelationsCouncil.

4. MONDAY, JAN. 18: Senator-elect Ossoff to deliver virtual remarks at Mount Zion Baptist Church MLK Jr. Program

WHAT: Virtual remarks at Mt Zion Baptist Church in Albany, Ga.

WHEN: Monday, January 18, 2021; Service begins at 10 a.m., Sen-elect Ossoff’s remarks are expected at 11:15 a.m.

WHERE: Live-Streamed here: https://www.facebook.com/mtzionofalbany

5. MONDAY, JAN. 18: Senator-elect Ossoff to deliver virtual remarks at New Birth MLK Celebration

WHAT: Virtual remarks at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Ga.

WHEN: Monday, January 18, 2021; Service begins at 7:30 p.m., exact timing of Senator-elect Ossoff’s remarks TBD

WHERE: Live-Streamed here: https://www.newbirth.org/live/