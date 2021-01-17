In a parting act of this predictably perilous president, it appears that Donald Trump may eliver on at least one promise – to pardon some black rappers. Trump is reportedly considering pardons for rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black the day before he departs the White House.

While the petulant president continues to rage over the election loss, rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black have made his “bucketlist of things to do before I leave office.” Trump insiders say he intends to pardon Wayne and Black on Jan. 19, the day prior to Inauguration Day.

Lil Wayne posed with Donald Trump during the presidential campaign

In December 2020, Wayne pled guilty in federal district court for illegally possessing a loaded, gold-plated handgun while on board a private plane heading for Florida in 2019. The serious violation could land the iconic rapper in jail for 10 years.

On the same hand, rapper 23-year-old-rapper Kodak Black, aka Bill K. Kapri, is nearly two-years in on a four-year-sentence in for falsifying documents in order to purchase a firearm as a convicted felon. Kodak, who is pleading with Trump to pardon him, is also laying some groundwork to support Lil Yachty for getting his get his case to the embattled and bitter impeached president for pardon consideration.

Trump’s pardon list apparently also includes senior White House officials, family members and himself.