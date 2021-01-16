Atlanta City Council Member Cleta Winslow Participating in Day of Service to Clean Up Streets in Oakland City Community Monday

WHO: Council member Cleta Winslow

WHAT: Day of service to clean up streets in the Oakland City community

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: The Rev. James Orange Park, 1305 Oakland Drive SW

BACKGROUND: District 4 Council member Cleta Winslow will join the Oakland City Community Organization to participate in a Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Rev. James Orange Park at Oakland City, 1305 Oakland Drive SW. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced as participants clean up various streets in the Oakland City community.

