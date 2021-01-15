On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council Significant Legislative Items for Tuesday, Jan. 19

The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation during Tuesday’s remote meeting requesting that three Council committees conduct a feasibility study and compile recommendations regarding the establishment of the Department of Public Safety and Wellness in Atlanta. (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3006). As outlined in the legislation, the Council’s Public Safety and Legal Administration, Community Development and Human Services, and Finance/Executive committees would be tasked with examining the creation of the new department and holding at least two work sessions with community partners, experts in public safety, and members of the public to solicit feedback.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include:

• An ordinance authorizing the transfer of funds from the District 12, 1, 11 and 4 consulting/professional services account (Participatory Budget Pilot Program funds) in a total amount not to exceed $175,000 to the Atlanta Police Foundation for the purchase of security cameras within the respective districts (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0024).

• A resolution requesting the City’s chief operating officer coordinate with the Department of City Planning, Invest Atlanta, Atlanta BeltLine Inc., Atlanta Housing, and the Atlanta-Fulton County Land Bank to create a comprehensive, action-based plan to expedite the development of affordable, workforce and supportive housing on vacant publicly owned land (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3008).

• A resolution approving an intergovernmental agreement between the City of Atlanta and Atlanta Public Schools for the School Bus Stop-Arm Camera Enforcement Program and authorizing the collection and sharing of fines resulting from offenses (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3005).

• An ordinance amending the City of Atlanta’s Code of Ordinances to remove kiosks from the public property vending program and implement a new process for vendors (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1697).

• A resolution requesting the Department of Parks and Recreation collaborate with the Department of Procurement to develop and engage in a procurement process by which more than one proponent could be selected to provide tennis services to the City (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3009).

• An ordinance establishing that Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will be in operation during such hours as designated by the Aviation general manager, setting forth signage requirements for hours of operation, outlining who is allowed in the airport during hours when it is closed, and setting punishment for violation of provisions (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1791).

• A resolution to execute an agreement with Renascent/CERM LLC for the demolition of the Sheraton Hotel Complex at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in an amount not to exceed $9.8 million (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3024). The Department of Aviation has made plans for the demolition of the complex to redevelop the site.

The full Council meeting will recess briefly for a special meeting of the Committee on Council to elect a vice chair. The full Council meeting will resume immediately upon the adjournment of the special meeting.

The Jan. 19 meeting will take place remotely at 1 p.m. in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall.

The meeting will be simulcast on the Council’s website, YouTube channel, and Facebook and Twitter pages. Channel 26 will not be airing Tuesday’s meeting due to access restrictions at City Hall resulting from law enforcement warnings of potentially armed protests.

Media and the public can tune into the remote meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Pursuant to 20-R-4119, remarks from the public for all remote meetings will be accepted between the hours of 4-7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting.

Residents can participate in the public comment portion of the meeting by calling (404) 330-6001 and leaving a voicemail, including their name and contact information.

About Atlanta City Council

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration.

The Atlanta City Council is comprised of 12 districts and three at-large posts. Council representatives include: Council President: Felicia A. Moore; District 1: Carla Smith; District 2: Amir Farokhi; District 3: Antonio Brown; District 4: Cleta Winslow; District 5: Natalyn Mosby Archibong; District 6: Jennifer N. Ide; District 7: Howard Shook; District 8: J.P. Matzigkeit; District 9: Dustin Hillis; District 10: Andrea L. Boone; District 11: Marci Collier Overstreet; District 12: Joyce M. Sheperd; Post 1 At-Large: Michael Julian Bond; Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland; and Post 3 At-Large: Andre Dickens.