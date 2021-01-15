Atlanta City Council Member Natalyn Archibong Sponsors Community Coat Drive Sunday in Celebration of MLK Day of Service

Atlanta City Council Member Natalyn Archibong Sponsoring Community Coat Drive Sunday in Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

District 5 Council member Natalyn Archibong is sponsoring a community coat drive on Sunday, Jan. 17 in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the East Lake Family YMCA, 275 Eva Davis Way SE and is for residents of East Lake and surrounding neighborhoods. The number of coats will be limited and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Participants are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

